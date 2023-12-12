Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Denton County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flower Mound High School at Plano West Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcus High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Guyer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
