Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Bell County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Bell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holland High School at Somerville High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Somerville, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brownwood High School at Salado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Salado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academy High School at Jarrell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Jarrell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waco High School at Temple High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
