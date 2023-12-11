Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. Prop bets for Johnston are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston's plus-minus this season, in 16:55 per game on the ice, is -2.

In seven of 26 games this year Johnston has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Johnston has a point in 11 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points five times.

In eight of 26 games this year, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Johnston's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Johnston Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 82 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 26 Games 2 18 Points 1 9 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

