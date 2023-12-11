Stars vs. Red Wings December 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Joe Pavelski and Alex DeBrincat are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Dallas Stars meet the Detroit Red Wings at American Airlines Center on Monday, December 11 at 8:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Red Wings Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-210)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSDET,BSSWX,ESPN+
Stars Players to Watch
- Pavelski has been a big player for Dallas this season, collecting 25 points in 26 games.
- Jason Robertson has picked up 24 points (0.9 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists.
- Roope Hintz has posted 10 goals and 12 assists for Dallas.
- Scott Wedgewood's record is 5-1-1. He has conceded 23 goals (3.2 goals against average) and recorded 218 saves with a .905% save percentage (30th in league).
Red Wings Players to Watch
- DeBrincat is a key offensive option for Detroit, with 25 points this season, as he has recorded 13 goals and 12 assists in 26 games.
- Dylan Larkin is a top contributor for Detroit, with 25 total points this season. In 24 games, he has scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists.
- This season, Lucas Raymond has scored nine goals and contributed 13 assists for Detroit, giving him a point total of 22.
- In the crease, Alex Lyon has a 4-2-0 record this season, with a .931 save percentage (third-best in the league). In 6 games, he has 163 saves, and has given up 12 goals (2.1 goals against average).
Stars vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|8th
|3.35
|Goals Scored
|3.73
|3rd
|13th
|3.08
|Goals Allowed
|3.15
|14th
|26th
|29.7
|Shots
|30.2
|20th
|20th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|31
|19th
|8th
|23.68%
|Power Play %
|22.94%
|10th
|4th
|87.21%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.78%
|21st
