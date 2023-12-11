Coming off a defeat last time out, the Dallas Stars will host the Detroit Red Wings (who also lost their previous game) on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

The Stars have conceded 80 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.

The Stars' 87 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 26 11 14 25 21 8 51.5% Jason Robertson 26 8 16 24 20 18 - Roope Hintz 24 10 12 22 6 7 52% Matt Duchene 25 6 14 20 7 11 55.9% Jamie Benn 26 5 14 19 5 20 57.7%

The Red Wings' total of 82 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 16th in the league.

With 97 goals (3.7 per game), the Red Wings have the league's second-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that time.

