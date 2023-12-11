Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Southland squads will be on Monday's college basketball schedule for one game, the New Orleans Privateers taking on the UCF Knights.
Southland Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|New Orleans Privateers at UCF Knights
|11:00 AM ET, Monday, December 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
