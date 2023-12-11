Alperen Sengun, Top Rockets Players to Watch vs. the Spurs - December 11
When the Houston Rockets (10-9) and San Antonio Spurs (3-18) play at Toyota Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, Alperen Sengun and Victor Wembanyama will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSSW
Rockets' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Rockets beat the Nuggets on Friday, 114-106. Their leading scorer was Fred VanVleet with 26 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Fred VanVleet
|26
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
|Jalen Green
|25
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Alperen Sengun
|17
|10
|7
|0
|1
|0
Rockets vs Spurs Additional Info
Rockets Players to Watch
- Sengun is averaging 20.8 points, 5.7 assists and 9.1 boards per game.
- VanVleet puts up 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 8.7 assists per game, shooting 38.4% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in league).
- Jalen Green posts 19.1 points, 4.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 8.5 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dillon Brooks posts 13.9 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 42.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Alperen Sengun
|22.0
|9.8
|5.4
|0.8
|1.2
|1.1
|Fred VanVleet
|14.6
|4.3
|8.6
|0.9
|0.6
|2.8
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|13.0
|9.8
|1.9
|0.6
|1.0
|1.4
|Jalen Green
|19.2
|4.6
|3.4
|0.4
|0.4
|2.2
|Dillon Brooks
|14.1
|2.8
|1.5
|0.9
|0.0
|2.0
