When the Houston Rockets (10-9) and San Antonio Spurs (3-18) play at Toyota Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, Alperen Sengun and Victor Wembanyama will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Spurs

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSSW

Rockets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Rockets beat the Nuggets on Friday, 114-106. Their leading scorer was Fred VanVleet with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Fred VanVleet 26 4 3 0 1 4 Jalen Green 25 3 1 0 0 2 Alperen Sengun 17 10 7 0 1 0

Rockets vs Spurs Additional Info

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun is averaging 20.8 points, 5.7 assists and 9.1 boards per game.

VanVleet puts up 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 8.7 assists per game, shooting 38.4% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in league).

Jalen Green posts 19.1 points, 4.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 8.5 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Dillon Brooks posts 13.9 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 42.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 22.0 9.8 5.4 0.8 1.2 1.1 Fred VanVleet 14.6 4.3 8.6 0.9 0.6 2.8 Jabari Smith Jr. 13.0 9.8 1.9 0.6 1.0 1.4 Jalen Green 19.2 4.6 3.4 0.4 0.4 2.2 Dillon Brooks 14.1 2.8 1.5 0.9 0.0 2.0

