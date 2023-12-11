You can wager on player prop bet odds for Alperen Sengun, Victor Wembanyama and others on the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Toyota Center.

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Space City Home Network and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +112)

Sengun's 20.8 points per game average is 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 9.1 rebounds per game, 1.4 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (10.5).

Sengun's year-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +116) 9.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +112)

The 16.7 points Fred VanVleet scores per game are 1.8 less than his prop total on Monday (18.5).

He pulls down 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Monday.

VanVleet has collected 8.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Monday's prop bet (9.5).

He 3.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +106)

The 22.5-point prop total for Jalen Green on Monday is 3.4 higher than his scoring average, which is 19.1.

He has collected 4.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Green's assist average -- 3.1 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Green, at 2.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +122)

The 20.5-point prop total for Wembanyama on Monday is 1.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 19.

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 10.5).

Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Monday's over/under.

Wembanyama has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Keldon Johnson has recorded 17 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points more than Monday's points prop total.

He has averaged 6.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Monday (3.5).

Johnson's 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

