The San Antonio Spurs (3-18) will visit the Houston Rockets (10-9) after losing seven road games in a row.

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Rockets vs Spurs Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

This season, the Rockets have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 49.3% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.

In games Houston shoots better than 49.3% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.

The Rockets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 22nd.

The Rockets score 110.3 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 122.8 the Spurs give up.

Houston has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 122.8 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets put up 111.7 points per game in home games, compared to 108.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.0 points per contest.

In home games, Houston is allowing 17.0 fewer points per game (98.8) than in away games (115.8).

In home games, the Rockets are making 1.6 more threes per game (13.3) than on the road (11.7). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (38.9%) compared to on the road (33.3%).

Rockets Injuries