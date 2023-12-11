How to Watch the Rockets vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-18) will visit the Houston Rockets (10-9) after losing seven road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs Spurs Additional Info
Rockets Stats Insights
- This season, the Rockets have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 49.3% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Houston shoots better than 49.3% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.
- The Rockets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 22nd.
- The Rockets score 110.3 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 122.8 the Spurs give up.
- Houston has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 122.8 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets put up 111.7 points per game in home games, compared to 108.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.0 points per contest.
- In home games, Houston is allowing 17.0 fewer points per game (98.8) than in away games (115.8).
- In home games, the Rockets are making 1.6 more threes per game (13.3) than on the road (11.7). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (38.9%) compared to on the road (33.3%).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Leg
|Reggie Bullock
|Questionable
|Illness
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
