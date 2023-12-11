The injury report for the Houston Rockets (10-9) heading into their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (3-18) currently has three players. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11 from Toyota Center.

The Rockets won their last game 114-106 against the Nuggets on Friday. In the victory, Fred VanVleet paced the Rockets with 26 points.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Jock Landale C Out Illness 1.8 1.8 0.6 Amen Thompson SF Out Ankle 6.3 2.8 1.5

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Zach Collins: Questionable (Thumb)

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

