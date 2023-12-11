Rockets vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-18) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (10-9) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.
Rockets vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-7.5
|224.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston's 19 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points five times.
- Houston has an average total of 217.1 in its outings this year, 7.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Rockets have a 14-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- Houston has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.
- Houston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -350.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockets have a 77.8% chance to win.
Rockets vs Spurs Additional Info
Rockets vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|5
|26.3%
|110.3
|221
|106.8
|229.6
|220.8
|Spurs
|16
|76.2%
|110.7
|221
|122.8
|229.6
|230.6
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- The Rockets have an 8-2 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Rockets have hit the over in three of their past 10 games.
- At home, Houston has a better record against the spread (9-1-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-4-0).
- The Rockets score 110.3 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 122.8 the Spurs give up.
- Houston has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when putting up more than 122.8 points.
Rockets vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|14-5
|0-0
|6-13
|Spurs
|8-13
|5-8
|14-7
Rockets vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Rockets
|Spurs
|110.3
|110.7
|26
|25
|3-0
|6-8
|2-1
|3-11
|106.8
|122.8
|2
|28
|11-2
|2-0
|9-4
|0-2
