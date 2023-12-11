The Houston Rockets (8-6) are welcoming in the San Antonio Spurs (3-14) for a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at Toyota Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. It's the second matchup between the teams this season.

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSSW

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun posts 20.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 56.7% from the field.

Fred VanVleet posts 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 9 assists per contest, shooting 38.9% from the field and 37.9% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Green averages 19.6 points, 4.4 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr. posts 13.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.4 points, 3.8 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 46.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama delivers 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Spurs.

On a per-game basis, Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Spurs are receiving 14.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Zach Collins this season.

The Spurs are getting 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan this year.

Devin Vassell is putting up 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is making 49.4% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Rockets vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Rockets Spurs 109.6 Points Avg. 110.5 104.4 Points Allowed Avg. 123.4 46.7% Field Goal % 45.5% 36.2% Three Point % 34%

