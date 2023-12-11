The San Antonio Spurs (3-18) are 8.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a 16-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (10-9) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSW.

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Space City Home Network and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 121 - Spurs 105

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 8.5)

Rockets (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-16.1)

Rockets (-16.1) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.3

The Rockets (14-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 73.7% of the time, 35.6% more often than the Spurs (8-13-0) this season.

San Antonio and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 66.7% of the time this season (14 out of 21). That's more often than Houston and its opponents have (six out of 19).

The Rockets have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-0) this season, better than the .100 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (2-18).

Rockets Performance Insights

Although the Rockets are averaging just 110.3 points per game (fifth-worst in NBA), their defense has been helping to pick up the slack, as they rank second-best in the league by ceding 106.8 points per game.

Houston is grabbing 44.5 rebounds per game (13th-ranked in league). It is allowing 43.7 rebounds per contest (13th-ranked).

The Rockets are delivering 26.1 assists per game, which ranks them 10th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Houston ranks eighth in the NBA at 12.4 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.7 turnovers per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

With 12.5 treys per game, the Rockets rank 15th in the NBA. They own a 36.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 17th in the league.

