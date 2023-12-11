The San Antonio Spurs (3-18), on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, hope to end a seven-game road losing skid at the Houston Rockets (10-9).

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Space City Home Network and BSSW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rockets vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Rockets average 110.3 points per game (26th in the league) while giving up 106.8 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a +65 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Spurs are being outscored by 12.1 points per game, with a -253 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.7 points per game (25th in NBA), and give up 122.8 per outing (28th in league).

These two teams average 221 points per game combined, 3.5 less than this game's total.

These teams allow 229.6 points per game combined, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Houston has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

San Antonio has covered eight times in 21 chances against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +30000 +6600 - Spurs +50000 +30000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.