How to Watch Packers vs. Giants Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The New York Giants (4-8) host a streaking Green Bay Packers (6-6) team on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Packers have won three games in a row.
How to Watch Packers vs. Giants
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ABC
Packers vs. Giants Insights
- The Packers average just 2.8 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Giants give up (24.3).
- This year New York puts up seven fewer points per game (13.3) than Green Bay allows (20.3).
- The Packers average 329.6 yards per game, 34.7 fewer yards than the 364.3 the Giants give up per contest.
- New York racks up 81.3 fewer yards per game (258.7) than Green Bay gives up (340).
- The Packers rush for 104.9 yards per game, 31.2 fewer than the 136.1 the Giants allow per contest.
- New York rushes for 107.1 yards per game, 29.2 fewer than the 136.3 Green Bay allows per contest.
- The Packers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven fewer than the Giants have forced (19).
- New York has turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than Green Bay has forced (13).
Packers Away Performance
- On the road, the Packers score more points (23.3 per game) than overall (21.5). But they also concede more (21 per game) than overall (20.3).
- On the road, the Packers accumulate fewer yards (324.2 per game) than overall (329.6). They also give up more (360.5 per game) than overall (340).
- The Packers pick up 108 rushing yards per game away from home (3.1 more than overall), and concede 153.2 away from home (16.9 more than overall).
- On the road, the Packers convert more third downs (44.9%) than they do overall (44%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in away games (37%) than overall (41.4%).
Packers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 23-20
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Detroit
|W 29-22
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Kansas City
|W 27-19
|NBC
|12/11/2023
|at New York
|-
|ABC
|12/17/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Carolina
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|NBC
Giants Home Performance
- The Giants score 7.4 points per game at home (5.9 fewer than overall) and allow 18.2 at home (6.1 fewer than overall).
- At home, the Giants pick up fewer yards (237.8 per game) than they do overall (258.7). But they also allow fewer at home (270.6) than overall (364.3).
- At home, New York accumulates fewer passing yards (120.4 per game) than it does overall (151.6). But it also allows fewer passing yards at home (165.8) than overall (228.3).
- At home, the Giants pick up more rushing yards (117.4 per game) than they do overall (107.1). They also concede fewer rushing yards at home (104.8) than they do overall (136.1).
- The Giants successfully convert 27.5% of third downs at home (3.4% less than overall), and concede on 23.2% of third downs at home (11.9% less than overall).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|at Dallas
|L 49-17
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Washington
|W 31-19
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|New England
|W 10-7
|FOX
|12/11/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|ABC
|12/17/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|12/25/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
