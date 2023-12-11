Desmond Bane and Luka Doncic are two players to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (6-15) and the Dallas Mavericks (13-8) meet at FedExForum on Monday. Gametime is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, BSSW

Mavericks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Mavericks defeated the Trail Blazers on Friday, 125-112. Doncic scored a team-high 32 points (and contributed 10 assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 32 6 10 1 1 3 Dante Exum 23 6 7 0 0 2 Tim Hardaway Jr. 20 4 0 0 0 4

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic provides the Mavericks 31.9 points, 8.4 boards and 8.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kyrie Irving's averages on the season are 23.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Dereck Lively averages 8.7 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists, making 73.5% of his shots from the field.

Tim Hardaway Jr. gets the Mavericks 16.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game, plus 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.0 assists, making 49.7% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 29.5 8.1 8.6 1.3 0.5 3.2 Kyrie Irving 19.0 3.0 2.8 0.9 0.1 1.8 Dereck Lively 8.3 7.7 1.3 0.6 2.0 0.0 Derrick Jones Jr. 11.7 4.6 0.8 0.8 1.0 2.0 Tim Hardaway Jr. 12.9 2.2 1.2 0.1 0.0 2.8

