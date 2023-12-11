The Dallas Mavericks (13-8) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-15) on December 11, 2023. This is the third matchup between the teams this season.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (46%).

In games Dallas shoots better than 46% from the field, it is 11-4 overall.

The Mavericks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 25th.

The 119.9 points per game the Mavericks put up are 7.8 more points than the Grizzlies give up (112.1).

Dallas has a 12-5 record when putting up more than 112.1 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Mavericks have played better at home this year, averaging 121.8 points per game, compared to 118.2 per game when playing on the road.

Dallas is surrendering 117.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.7 more points than it is allowing on the road (116.4).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Mavericks have fared better at home this season, making 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Mavericks Injuries