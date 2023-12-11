The Dallas Stars, Joe Pavelski among them, play the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Thinking about a bet on Pavelski in the Stars-Red Wings game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joe Pavelski vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:17 per game on the ice, is -3.

In 11 of 26 games this season, Pavelski has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 18 of 26 games this season, Pavelski has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Pavelski has an assist in 12 of 26 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Pavelski hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 82 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 26 Games 2 25 Points 1 11 Goals 1 14 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.