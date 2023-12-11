The Houston Rockets, Jabari Smith Jr. included, match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 114-106 win over the Nuggets, Smith put up nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Below, we break down Smith's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.7 13.0 Rebounds 8.5 8.5 9.8 Assists -- 1.6 1.9 PRA -- 22.8 24.7 PR -- 21.2 22.8 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Smith has made 5.0 shots per game, which adds up to 12.3% of his team's total makes.

Smith is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.9. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 105.4 possessions per contest.

The Spurs allow 122.8 points per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 45.5 rebounds per contest, the Spurs are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

The Spurs allow 28.2 assists per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 14.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 37 13 9 0 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.