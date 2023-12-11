Dillon Brooks' Houston Rockets hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 114-106 win against the Nuggets, Brooks totaled 16 points and two steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Brooks, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.9 14.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 2.8 Assists -- 1.7 1.5 PRA -- 19.1 18.4 PR -- 17.4 16.9 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.0



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Spurs

Brooks has taken 10.4 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 12.0% and 12.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 15.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Brooks' opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.4 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 99.9 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

The Spurs give up 122.8 points per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Spurs have conceded 45.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 28.2 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs have given up 14.2 makes per contest, 28th in the NBA.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 39 17 2 2 1 0 1

