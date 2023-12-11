Dereck Lively could make a big impact for the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

Lively had 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 125-112 win against the Trail Blazers.

Below, we break down Lively's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Dereck Lively Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.7 8.7 Rebounds 8.5 7.7 8.6 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 17.7 18.8 PR -- 16.4 17.3



Dereck Lively Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Lively has made 3.9 shots per game, which accounts for 8.3% of his team's total makes.

The Mavericks rank 18th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies concede 112.1 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Grizzlies have allowed 45.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 23rd in the league.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

Dereck Lively vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 23 4 5 1 0 2 1 10/30/2023 14 2 6 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.