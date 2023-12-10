Texas A&M vs. Memphis December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (5-1) play the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Reed Arena. This matchup will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Texas A&M vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M Games
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Wade Taylor IV: 21.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Henry Coleman III: 14.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyrece Radford: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andersson Garcia: 2.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Solomon Washington: 5.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
Memphis Players to Watch
Texas A&M vs. Memphis Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M Rank
|Texas A&M AVG
|Memphis AVG
|Memphis Rank
|91st
|80.3
|Points Scored
|79.0
|113th
|155th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|72.0
|197th
|14th
|40.5
|Rebounds
|32.2
|227th
|2nd
|16.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|244th
|262nd
|6.3
|3pt Made
|9.0
|63rd
|221st
|12.7
|Assists
|13.3
|178th
|8th
|8.2
|Turnovers
|13.2
|258th
