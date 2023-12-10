The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Memphis Tigers (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • In games Texas A&M shoots better than 40.4% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aggies sit at 30th.
  • The 76.8 points per game the Aggies put up are only 2.8 more points than the Tigers give up (74).
  • Texas A&M is 4-1 when scoring more than 74 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively, Texas A&M posted 73.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 points per game when playing on the road.
  • The Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game last season at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (67).
  • In terms of threes, Texas A&M was well balanced when playing at home and in road games last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33% clip in away games.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Iowa State W 73-69 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia L 59-47 John Paul Jones Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul W 89-64 Reed Arena
12/10/2023 Memphis - Reed Arena
12/16/2023 Houston - Toyota Center
12/22/2023 Houston Christian - Reed Arena

