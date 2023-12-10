Find out how each Sun Belt team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Southern Miss

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 24-3

7-1 | 24-3 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th

295th Last Game: L 69-67 vs Memphis

Next Game

Opponent: Cleveland State

Cleveland State Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

2. Old Dominion

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 24-3

8-0 | 24-3 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th

307th Last Game: W 57-53 vs Delaware

Next Game

Opponent: @ VCU

@ VCU Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3. JMU

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-9

7-3 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th

149th Last Game: W 75-56 vs William & Mary

Next Game

Opponent: @ Maine

@ Maine Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4. UL Monroe

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 19-8

8-1 | 19-8 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd

343rd Last Game: W 76-60 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Alabama

@ Alabama Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Texas State

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 20-8

5-3 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th

177th Last Game: L 67-52 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Opponent: Denver

Denver Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

6. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 21-7

8-2 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 135th

135th Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st

341st Last Game: W 81-59 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

Opponent: Hampton

Hampton Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7. Arkansas State

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 17-10

4-3 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 149th

149th Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th

167th Last Game: W 69-58 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Opponent: North Alabama

North Alabama Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

8. Marshall

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 12-15

4-4 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 176th

176th Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th

170th Last Game: W 115-56 vs Salem (WV)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Jacksonville

@ Jacksonville Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

9. Louisiana

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-19

5-4 | 6-19 Overall Rank: 197th

197th Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st

91st Last Game: L 63-60 vs Lamar

Next Game

Opponent: North Texas

North Texas Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

10. Appalachian State

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 12-17

5-3 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 200th

200th Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd

252nd Last Game: L 80-77 vs Richmond

Next Game

Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb

@ Gardner-Webb Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

11. South Alabama

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-20

6-3 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 222nd

222nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th

328th Last Game: W 68-65 vs Florida A&M

Next Game

Opponent: @ SE Louisiana

@ SE Louisiana Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12. Troy

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 5-23

1-6 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 233rd

233rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st

71st Last Game: W 71-59 vs UT Martin

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iowa State

@ Iowa State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

13. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 8-21

5-5 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 241st

241st Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd

263rd Last Game: W 73-49 vs North Carolina-Pembroke

Next Game

Opponent: @ Jacksonville State

@ Jacksonville State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

14. Georgia State

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-21

4-3 | 5-21 Overall Rank: 255th

255th Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd

342nd Last Game: L 94-70 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game