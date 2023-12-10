Rico Dowdle has a difficult matchup when his Dallas Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Eagles give up 90.3 rushing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

So far this season, Dowdle has accumulated 261 rushing yards on 63 attempts (21.8 ypg), while scoring one rushing TD. As a receiver, Dowdle has added 11 catches for 76 yards while scoring two touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Dowdle and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dowdle vs. the Eagles

Dowdle vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Eagles have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Philadelphia has given up one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Eagles this season.

The rush defense of the Eagles is conceding 90.3 yards per outing on the ground this year, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

Opponents of the Eagles have totaled seven touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Eagles' defense is fifth in the NFL in that category.

Watch Cowboys vs Eagles on Fubo!

Rico Dowdle Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Dowdle with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dowdle Rushing Insights

Dowdle has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in seven opportunities this season.

The Cowboys pass on 55.8% of their plays and run on 44.2%. They are first in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 341 rushes this season. He's handled 63 of those carries (18.5%).

Dowdle has rushed for a touchdown once this season in 12 games played.

He has 8.1% of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 13 carries in the red zone (16.2% of his team's 80 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dowdle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 ATT / 79 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.