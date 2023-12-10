Prairie View A&M vs. TCU December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) meet the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Prairie View A&M vs. TCU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Prairie View A&M Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Sedona Prince: 21.4 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Madison Conner: 21.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jaden Owens: 6.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aaliyah Roberson: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
TCU Players to Watch
- Prince: 21.4 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Conner: 21.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emma-Nnopu: 10.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Owens: 6.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Roberson: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.