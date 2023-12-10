North Texas vs. Fordham December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Fordham Rams (2-3) play the North Texas Mean Green (4-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game will tip off at 11:30 AM ET and be available via ESPN+.
North Texas vs. Fordham Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
North Texas Players to Watch
- Aaron Scott: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rubin Jones: 10.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Robert Allen: 4.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jason Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- C.J. Noland: 8.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Fordham Players to Watch
North Texas vs. Fordham Stat Comparison
|North Texas Rank
|North Texas AVG
|Fordham AVG
|Fordham Rank
|277th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|67.0
|306th
|8th
|58.2
|Points Allowed
|68.8
|137th
|221st
|32.3
|Rebounds
|34.0
|155th
|177th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|12.2
|31st
|81st
|8.7
|3pt Made
|6.8
|228th
|289th
|11.2
|Assists
|9.6
|346th
|130th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|15.6
|351st
