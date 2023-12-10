The Fordham Rams (4-5) battle the North Texas Mean Green (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. It tips at 11:30 AM ET on ESPN+.

North Texas vs. Fordham Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas Stats Insights

  • This season, the Mean Green have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Rams' opponents have knocked down.
  • North Texas is 5-0 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Mean Green are the 234th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams rank 105th.
  • The 69.9 points per game the Mean Green score are just 0.3 more points than the Rams give up (69.6).
  • North Texas is 4-0 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Texas averaged 65.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
  • The Mean Green surrendered 53.0 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 59.8 in road games.
  • North Texas made 7.8 threes per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged in road games (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.2% when playing at home and 36.1% in road games.

North Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Angelo State W 79-50 UNT Coliseum
12/2/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 79-48 UNT Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ Boise State L 69-64 ExtraMile Arena
12/10/2023 Fordham - Barclays Center
12/17/2023 Mississippi State - Cadence Bank Arena
12/23/2023 UT Arlington - UNT Coliseum

