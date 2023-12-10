The Fordham Rams (4-5) battle the North Texas Mean Green (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. It tips at 11:30 AM ET on ESPN+.

North Texas vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN+

North Texas Stats Insights

This season, the Mean Green have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Rams' opponents have knocked down.

North Texas is 5-0 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Mean Green are the 234th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams rank 105th.

The 69.9 points per game the Mean Green score are just 0.3 more points than the Rams give up (69.6).

North Texas is 4-0 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Texas averaged 65.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

The Mean Green surrendered 53.0 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 59.8 in road games.

North Texas made 7.8 threes per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged in road games (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.2% when playing at home and 36.1% in road games.

North Texas Upcoming Schedule