How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 10
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is one matchup on Saturday's Liga MX schedule, Atletico San Luis taking on CF America.
There is live coverage available for all the action in Liga MX on Saturday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
|Women's College Basketball Games to Watch
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch CF America vs Atletico San Luis
Atletico San Luis is on the road to face CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: CF America (-290)
- Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+700)
- Draw: (+450)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.