Cowboys vs. Eagles Injury Report — Week 14
The Dallas Cowboys' (9-3) injury report heading into their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) currently has just one player. The matchup begins at 8:20 PM on Sunday, December 10 from AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys took on the Seattle Seahawks in their last outing, winning 41-35.
The Eagles are coming off of a 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Matt Waletzko
|OT
|Shoulder
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Julio Jones
|WR
|Groin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Darius Slay
|CB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Fletcher Cox
|DT
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|Forearm
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jack Stoll
|TE
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Cowboys Season Insights
- The Cowboys have been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 380.4 yards per game) and total defense (third-best with 287.1 yards allowed per game) this season.
- The Cowboys have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (best with 32.3 points per game) and scoring defense (fourth-best with 18.3 points allowed per game) this year.
- The Cowboys have been a tough matchup for opposing teams in the passing game, as they rank top-five in both passing offense (third-best with 263.4 passing yards per game) and passing defense (fifth-best with 181.1 passing yards allowed per game) this season.
- Dallas is averaging 117.0 rushing yards per game offensively this year (11th in NFL), and is allowing 106.0 rushing yards per game (12th) on the other side of the ball.
- With 18 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against 10 turnovers committed (first in NFL), the Cowboys' +8 turnover margin is the fourth-best in the NFL.
Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Cowboys (-175), Eagles (+145)
- Total: 51.5 points
