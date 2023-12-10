The Dallas Cowboys' (9-3) injury report heading into their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) currently has just one player. The matchup begins at 8:20 PM on Sunday, December 10 from AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys took on the Seattle Seahawks in their last outing, winning 41-35.

The Eagles are coming off of a 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Matt Waletzko OT Shoulder Out

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Julio Jones WR Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Darius Slay CB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Zach Cunningham LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Fletcher Cox DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Dallas Goedert TE Forearm Full Participation In Practice Jack Stoll TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Grant Calcaterra TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: NBC

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys have been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 380.4 yards per game) and total defense (third-best with 287.1 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Cowboys have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (best with 32.3 points per game) and scoring defense (fourth-best with 18.3 points allowed per game) this year.

The Cowboys have been a tough matchup for opposing teams in the passing game, as they rank top-five in both passing offense (third-best with 263.4 passing yards per game) and passing defense (fifth-best with 181.1 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

Dallas is averaging 117.0 rushing yards per game offensively this year (11th in NFL), and is allowing 106.0 rushing yards per game (12th) on the other side of the ball.

With 18 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against 10 turnovers committed (first in NFL), the Cowboys' +8 turnover margin is the fourth-best in the NFL.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-3.5)

Cowboys (-3.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-175), Eagles (+145)

Cowboys (-175), Eagles (+145) Total: 51.5 points

