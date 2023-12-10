Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has a favorable matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are allowing the fourth-most passing yards in the league, 260.3 per game.

Lamb has a team-best 1,182-yard year on 90 catches with seven scores so far. He has been targeted on 121 occasions, and averages 98.5 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Lamb and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lamb vs. the Eagles

Lamb vs the Eagles (since 2021): 5 GP / 98 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 98 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have allowed 24 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 260.3 passing yards per game yielded by the Eagles defense makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have the No. 31 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 27 this season (2.3 per game).

Watch Cowboys vs Eagles on Fubo!

CeeDee Lamb Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 90.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Lamb with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lamb Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Lamb has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 58.3% of his games (seven of 12).

Lamb has received 28.1% of his team's 431 passing attempts this season (121 targets).

He has been targeted 121 times, averaging 9.8 yards per target (14th in NFL).

Lamb has reeled in a touchdown pass in six of 12 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 21.6% of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

Lamb has been targeted 22 times in the red zone (27.2% of his team's 81 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Lamb's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 17 TAR / 12 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 14 TAR / 11 REC / 151 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 TAR / 11 REC / 191 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.