Dallas Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks has a good matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are conceding the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL, 260.3 per game.

Cooks has posted 497 yards (on 37 catches) with five TDs this season. He's been targeted 52 times, producing 45.2 yards per game.

Cooks vs. the Eagles

Cooks vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 7 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 7 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have conceded a TD pass to 24 opposing players this year.

Three opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Philadelphia on the season.

The pass defense of the Eagles is conceding 260.3 yards per game this year, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Eagles have the No. 31 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 27 this season (2.3 per game).

Brandin Cooks Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-111)

Cooks Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this year, Cooks has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cooks has been targeted on 52 of his team's 431 passing attempts this season (12.1% target share).

He has been targeted 52 times, averaging 9.6 yards per target (18th in NFL).

Cooks has registered a touchdown catch in five of 11 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 13.5% of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

Cooks (six red zone targets) has been targeted 7.4% of the time in the red zone (81 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Cooks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 72 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 9 REC / 173 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

