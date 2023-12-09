The Portland Pilots (5-5) face the UTEP Miners (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET.

UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTEP vs. Portland Scoring Comparison

The Pilots put up an average of 71.3 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 72.0 the Miners allow to opponents.

Portland is 4-0 when it scores more than 72.0 points.

UTEP is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.3 points.

The Miners average just 4.1 more points per game (67.4) than the Pilots give up (63.3).

UTEP is 2-2 when scoring more than 63.3 points.

When Portland allows fewer than 67.4 points, it is 5-3.

The Miners shoot 40.1% from the field, only 1.0% lower than the Pilots concede defensively.

The Pilots' 42.8 shooting percentage is 2.9 lower than the Miners have given up.

UTEP Leaders

Jane Asinde: 16.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

16.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Erin Wilson: 12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Mahri Petree: 8.4 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

8.4 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Delma Zita: 6.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

6.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Adhel Tac: 7.7 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

