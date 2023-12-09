UTEP vs. Portland December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UTEP Miners (3-3) will meet the Portland Pilots (3-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
UTEP vs. Portland Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
UTEP Players to Watch
- Jane Asinde: 18.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Erin Wilson: 11.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Delma Zita: 6.4 PTS, 4 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mahri Petree: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Adhel Tac: 6.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Portland Players to Watch
