The Oregon Ducks (5-2) face the UTEP Miners (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

UTEP vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

UTEP is 5-0 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Ducks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Miners rank 90th.

The Miners put up 7.2 more points per game (81.9) than the Ducks allow their opponents to score (74.7).

UTEP is 5-0 when it scores more than 74.7 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UTEP scored more points at home (69.9 per game) than away (66.6) last season.

At home, the Miners allowed 63.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.7.

At home, UTEP sunk 4.8 treys per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (4.9). UTEP's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.1%) than away (30.9%) too.

UTEP Upcoming Schedule