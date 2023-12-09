Saturday's contest features the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (4-3) and the Texas State Bobcats (5-2) clashing at Gallagher-Iba Arena (on December 9) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-63 victory for Oklahoma State.

The Bobcats' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 79-41 win against UNT Dallas.

Texas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 72, Texas State 63

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Texas State Schedule Analysis

Against the Bowling Green Falcons on November 11, the Bobcats registered their best win of the season, a 74-48 home victory.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

Texas State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 at home over Bowling Green (No. 121) on November 11

65-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 122) on November 30

66-63 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 286) on November 17

Texas State Leaders

Tiffany Tullis: 10.0 PTS, 9.9 REB, 45.8 FG%

10.0 PTS, 9.9 REB, 45.8 FG% Ja'Niah Henson: 12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.0 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.0 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Jaylin Foster: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Timia Jefferson: 11.5 PTS, 37.1 FG%

11.5 PTS, 37.1 FG% Gara Beth Self: 6.3 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats have a +105 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.0 points per game. They're putting up 69.7 points per game, 129th in college basketball, and are giving up 54.7 per contest to rank 38th in college basketball.

