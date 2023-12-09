The Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) will hope to end a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Texas Longhorns (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Moody Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on LHN.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Houston Christian matchup.

Texas vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. Houston Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-33.5) 156.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-33.5) 156.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas vs. Houston Christian Betting Trends

Texas has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Longhorns' eight games have gone over the point total.

Houston Christian has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Texas is 28th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (64th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Texas has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

