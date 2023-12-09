How to Watch Texas vs. Houston Christian on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when visiting the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Moody Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.
Texas vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- Texas is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 69th.
- The Longhorns average 6.1 fewer points per game (79.3) than the Huskies allow (85.4).
- When Texas puts up more than 85.4 points, it is 3-0.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas put up 84.8 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 69.4 points per contest.
- The Longhorns ceded 67.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.0 away from home.
- Texas sunk 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Wyoming
|W 86-63
|Moody Center
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|W 77-58
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 86-65
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Moody Center
|12/16/2023
|LSU
|-
|Toyota Center
|12/22/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Moody Center
