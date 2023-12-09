The Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when visiting the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Moody Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Houston Christian Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
  • Texas is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Longhorns are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 69th.
  • The Longhorns average 6.1 fewer points per game (79.3) than the Huskies allow (85.4).
  • When Texas puts up more than 85.4 points, it is 3-0.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas put up 84.8 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 69.4 points per contest.
  • The Longhorns ceded 67.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.0 away from home.
  • Texas sunk 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Wyoming W 86-63 Moody Center
11/30/2023 Texas State W 77-58 Moody Center
12/6/2023 @ Marquette L 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Houston Christian - Moody Center
12/16/2023 LSU - Toyota Center
12/22/2023 Texas A&M-CC - Moody Center

