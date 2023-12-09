The Omaha Mavericks (5-5) will look to break a four-game road slide when taking on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at American Bank Center, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha matchup.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha Betting Trends

Texas A&M-CC has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, just one of the Islanders games has gone over the point total.

Omaha has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Mavericks games have hit the over three out of five times this season.

