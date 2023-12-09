The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will meet the TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Information

TCU Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall: 21.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Chase Hunter: 13 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Joseph Girard III: 12.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Ian Schieffelin: 7.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • RJ Godfrey: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

Clemson Players to Watch

TCU vs. Clemson Stat Comparison

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG TCU AVG TCU Rank
104th 79.6 Points Scored 91.4 7th
109th 66.8 Points Allowed 63.2 46th
187th 33.2 Rebounds 38.4 40th
257th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 11.2 59th
27th 10 3pt Made 6.8 225th
15th 19 Assists 22.4 2nd
32nd 9.2 Turnovers 14 296th

