The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have taken eight games in a row.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX Sports Networks

TCU Stats Insights

This season, the Horned Frogs have a 53.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

In games TCU shoots better than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Tigers are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 72nd.

The Horned Frogs average 23.2 more points per game (91.7) than the Tigers give up (68.5).

TCU has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU averaged 77.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.4).

When playing at home, the Horned Frogs gave up 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than in road games (76.3).

TCU averaged 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

