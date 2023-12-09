How to Watch TCU vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Horned Frogs are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, victors in eight in a row.
TCU vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Kansas State vs LSU (1:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Houston Christian vs Texas (3:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Jackson State vs Houston (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Drexel vs West Virginia (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Missouri vs Kansas (5:15 PM ET | December 9)
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs make 53.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
- In games TCU shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Tigers are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Horned Frogs sit at 73rd.
- The Horned Frogs score 23.2 more points per game (91.7) than the Tigers give up (68.5).
- When TCU scores more than 68.5 points, it is 7-0.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, TCU averaged 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it did in road games (72.4).
- The Horned Frogs gave up 63.5 points per game last year at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.3).
- TCU drained 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 84-83
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
