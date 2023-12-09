Saturday's game features the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) and the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) squaring off at Coca-Cola Coliseum in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 78-75 win for Clemson according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

According to our computer prediction, Clemson is projected to cover the point spread (2.5) versus TCU. The two teams are expected to exceed the 151.5 total.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Coca-Cola Coliseum Line: TCU -2.5

TCU -2.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): TCU -140, Clemson +115

TCU vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, TCU 75

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Clemson

Pick ATS: Clemson (+2.5)



Clemson (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (151.5)



TCU has a 3-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Clemson, who is 4-3-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Horned Frogs' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Tigers' games have gone over. The two teams score 171 points per game, 19.5 more points than this matchup's total.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs outscore opponents by 25.6 points per game (scoring 91.7 points per game to rank fifth in college basketball while giving up 66.1 per contest to rank 73rd in college basketball) and have a +179 scoring differential overall.

TCU comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.0 boards. It is grabbing 39.3 rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.3 per outing.

TCU connects on 6.6 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.1 on average.

The Horned Frogs put up 108.6 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while giving up 78.3 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

TCU has committed 5.0 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (238th in college basketball play) while forcing 17.6 (fifth in college basketball).

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers' +86 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.3 points per game (94th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per outing (119th in college basketball).

Clemson ranks 130th in college basketball at 37.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 33.6 its opponents average.

Clemson knocks down 10 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball) at a 41% rate (seventh-best in college basketball), compared to the 8 per game its opponents make, at a 33.7% rate.

Clemson and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 9.4 per game (29th in college basketball) and force 9.5 (341st in college basketball).

