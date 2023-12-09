Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County This Week
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Tarrant County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
DeSoto High School at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Crowley High School at Duncanville High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
