The Dallas Stars (15-7-3) take on the Vegas Golden Knights (17-5-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Stars knocked off the Washington Capitals 5-4 in a shootout in their most recent outing, while the Golden Knights are coming off a 6-3 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-145) Golden Knights (+120) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 14 of their 22 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.6%).

Dallas has gone 7-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (77.8% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 14 of 25 games this season.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 86 (7th) Goals 86 (7th) 74 (13th) Goals Allowed 63 (3rd) 18 (11th) Power Play Goals 22 (6th) 11 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (2nd)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Dallas has gone 4-4-2 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Dallas hit the over seven times.

The average amount of goals in the Stars' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars' 86 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Stars have given up 74 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league play.

The squad has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +12 this season.

