When the Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Saturday (starting at 4:00 PM ET), Jason Robertson and William Karlsson will be two of the top players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars Players to Watch

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, with 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) and an average ice time of 16:14 per game.

Robertson has eight goals and 16 assists, equaling 24 points (one per game).

Roope Hintz has posted 10 goals and 12 assists for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood (5-1-1) has a goals against average of 3.2 on the season. His .905% save percentage ranks 31st in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Jack Eichel is among the top options on offense for Vegas, with 30 points this season, as he has put up 12 goals and 18 assists in 27 games.

Karlsson's 25 points this season, including 12 goals and 13 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Vegas.

This season, Vegas' Mark Stone has 22 points, courtesy of seven goals (fourth on team) and 15 assists (second).

In the crease, Logan Thompson has a .917 save percentage (12th in the league), with 353 total saves, while giving up 32 goals (2.4 goals against average). He has put together a 7-3-3 record between the posts for Vegas this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 6th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.19 17th 12th 2.96 Goals Allowed 2.33 2nd 20th 30.1 Shots 32.6 7th 21st 31.3 Shots Allowed 29.4 10th 8th 24.66% Power Play % 22% 12th 4th 86.9% Penalty Kill % 87.18% 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.