The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4) go up against the Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

SFA vs. Wyoming Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming
  • TV: Stadium
SFA Stats Insights

  • The 'Jacks make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
  • In games SFA shoots higher than 42.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The 'Jacks are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 253rd.
  • The 'Jacks score 5.2 more points per game (75.0) than the Cowboys give up (69.8).
  • SFA has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 69.8 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SFA averaged 78.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
  • In home games, the 'Jacks gave up 14.5 fewer points per game (64.1) than on the road (78.6).
  • In terms of three-pointers, SFA performed worse in home games last season, making 6.2 threes per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 per game with a 42.7% percentage in road games.

SFA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Tarleton State L 68-66 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Abilene Christian W 79-74 Teague Center
12/5/2023 Louisiana Tech L 56-49 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Wyoming - Arena-Auditorium
12/19/2023 New Mexico State - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/22/2023 Paul Quinn - William R. Johnson Coliseum

