The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2) meet the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Arena-Auditorium. This contest will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

SFA vs. Wyoming Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SFA Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Players to Watch

Sam Griffin: 20.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

20.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Caden Powell: 9.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Cam Manyawu: 10 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

10 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Akuel Kot: 15.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Brendan Wenzel: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wyoming Players to Watch

Griffin: 20.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

20.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Powell: 9.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Manyawu: 10 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

10 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Kot: 15.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Wenzel: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SFA vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison

Wyoming Rank Wyoming AVG SFA AVG SFA Rank 104th 79.6 Points Scored 80.2 94th 96th 66.4 Points Allowed 71.3 185th 195th 33 Rebounds 30.5 289th 269th 8 Off. Rebounds 7.3 296th 111th 8.2 3pt Made 7.7 163rd 107th 14.6 Assists 14.3 123rd 351st 15.8 Turnovers 17.5 362nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.