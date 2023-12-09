How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Missouri State Bears (6-3) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- Western Kentucky vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Grand Canyon vs Liberty (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Louisiana vs Louisiana Tech (3:00 PM ET | December 9)
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- The Bearkats have shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
- Sam Houston is 3-1 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
- The Bearkats are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 203rd.
- The Bearkats put up 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (69).
- When it scores more than 69 points, Sam Houston is 4-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Sam Houston scored 79.8 points per game last season, 14.5 more than it averaged away (65.3).
- In 2022-23, the Bearkats allowed 11 fewer points per game at home (53.2) than on the road (64.2).
- Sam Houston knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than on the road (35.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Paul Quinn
|W 78-61
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 78-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|Lamar
|W 90-70
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/12/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/15/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.