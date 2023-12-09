The Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Rice Owls (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Rice vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 82.3 points per game, 23.5 more points than the 58.8 the Owls allow.

Gonzaga has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.

Rice is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 82.3 points.

The 67.9 points per game the Owls average are the same as the Bulldogs give up.

Rice has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Gonzaga is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 67.9 points.

This season the Owls are shooting 38.0% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Bulldogs concede.

The Bulldogs shoot 47.7% from the field, 10.8% higher than the Owls allow.

Rice Leaders

Dominique Ennis: 12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.2 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)

12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.2 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54) Malia Fisher: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Destiny Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Shelby Hayes: 5.4 PTS, 39.6 FG%

5.4 PTS, 39.6 FG% Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

